Byers scores 15 off the bench, Miami (OH) beats Kent State 70-61

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Brant Byers’ 15 points off of the bench helped lead Miami (OH) to a 70-61 victory against Kent State on Saturday.

Byers shot 4 of 6 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the RedHawks (13-4, 5-0 Mid-American Conference). Eian Elmer scored 14 points, going 6 of 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range). Mekhi Cooper shot 4 for 5, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points. It was the seventh straight win for the RedHawks.

Cian Medley finished with 15 points and two steals for the Golden Flashes (11-6, 2-3). Kent State also got 11 points from Jalen Sullinger. Delrecco Gillespie also put up 10 points and eight rebounds.

Byers scored 10 points in the first half and Miami (OH) went into the break trailing 41-32. Miami (OH) pulled off the victory after a 13-2 second-half run erased a nine-point deficit and gave them the lead at 45-43 with 13:59 remaining in the half. Cooper scored 12 second-half points.

Both teams next play Tuesday. Miami (OH) hosts Bowling Green and Kent Statesquares off against Toledo on the road.

