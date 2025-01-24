Buwalda and Milwaukee host Wright State

Milwaukee Panthers (4-17, 1-9 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (4-16, 2-8 Horizon) Fairborn, Ohio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Milwaukee Panthers (4-17, 1-9 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (4-16, 2-8 Horizon)

Fairborn, Ohio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits Wright State after Jorey Buwalda scored 20 points in Milwaukee’s 66-62 loss to the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Raiders are 4-5 in home games. Wright State gives up 73.2 points and has been outscored by 9.1 points per game.

The Panthers have gone 1-9 against Horizon opponents. Milwaukee has a 1-12 record against opponents over .500.

Wright State is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 41.3% Milwaukee allows to opponents. Milwaukee averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Wright State gives up.

The Raiders and Panthers match up Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rylee Sagester is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 5.9 points. Claire Henson is averaging 10.2 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kacee Baumhower is averaging 12.7 points for the Panthers. Anna Lutz is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 2-8, averaging 62.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Panthers: 1-9, averaging 60.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.