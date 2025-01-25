Butler wins 86-69 over DePaul

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pierre Brooks’ 29 points helped Butler defeat DePaul 86-69 on Saturday night. Brooks had 13 rebounds for…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pierre Brooks’ 29 points helped Butler defeat DePaul 86-69 on Saturday night.

Brooks had 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs (9-11, 2-7 Big East Conference). Jahmyl Telfort shot 7 of 12 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the free-throw line to add 18 points. Finley Bizjack had 17 points and shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the free-throw line.

N.J. Benson finished with 20 points and nine rebounds for the Blue Demons (10-11, 1-9). CJ Gunn added 16 points for DePaul. Conor Enright had 12 points, six assists and two steals.

Butler took the lead with 2:17 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 40-33 at halftime, with Brooks racking up 13 points. Butler pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend a four-point lead to 14 points. They outscored DePaul by 10 points in the final half, as Brooks led the way with a team-high 16 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.