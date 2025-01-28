Butler visits Seton Hall, aims to stop road losing streak

Butler Bulldogs (12-10, 2-7 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (14-5, 6-2 Big East) South Orange, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7…

Butler Bulldogs (12-10, 2-7 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (14-5, 6-2 Big East)

South Orange, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler travels to Seton Hall looking to end its four-game road losing streak.

The Pirates are 10-2 in home games. Seton Hall has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 2-7 in Big East play. Butler has a 5-7 record against teams above .500.

Seton Hall scores 63.7 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 60.2 Butler gives up. Butler has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Seton Hall have averaged.

The Pirates and Bulldogs match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Faith Misonius is shooting 46.8% and averaging 16.8 points for the Pirates. Jada Eads is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

Kilyn McGuff averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Sydney Jaynes is averaging nine points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, averaging 59.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 59.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

