Butler visits Pierre and Providence

Butler Bulldogs (7-8, 0-4 Big East) at Providence Friars (7-8, 1-3 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Butler Bulldogs (7-8, 0-4 Big East) at Providence Friars (7-8, 1-3 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence faces Butler after Jayden Pierre scored 24 points in Providence’s 87-84 loss to the UConn Huskies.

The Friars have gone 6-2 in home games. Providence is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 0-4 against conference opponents. Butler ranks third in the Big East shooting 38.2% from 3-point range.

Providence averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Butler gives up. Butler has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of Providence have averaged.

The Friars and Bulldogs match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc.

Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 15.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 2-8, averaging 69.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 69.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.