Butler visits Pierre and Providence

Butler Bulldogs (7-8, 0-4 Big East) at Providence Friars (7-8, 1-3 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -2.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Providence plays Butler after Jayden Pierre scored 24 points in Providence’s 87-84 loss to the UConn Huskies.

The Friars have gone 6-2 in home games. Providence is sixth in the Big East in team defense, allowing 67.5 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 0-4 against Big East opponents. Butler averages 71.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game.

Providence makes 43.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Butler has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Butler has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 40.6% shooting opponents of Providence have averaged.

The Friars and Bulldogs square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bensley Joseph is averaging 11 points for the Friars.

Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 15.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 2-8, averaging 69.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 69.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.