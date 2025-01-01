Butler visits Jensen and Creighton

Butler Bulldogs (10-5, 0-2 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (10-3, 2-0 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Butler Bulldogs (10-5, 0-2 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (10-3, 2-0 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton hosts Butler after Lauren Jensen scored 23 points in Creighton’s 75-56 victory against the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Bluejays have gone 3-0 in home games. Creighton is second in the Big East scoring 75.4 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 0-2 in conference games. Butler is fourth in the Big East scoring 68.1 points per game and is shooting 43.3%.

Creighton averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.5 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Butler allows. Butler has shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points below the 43.4% shooting opponents of Creighton have averaged.

The Bluejays and Bulldogs meet Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Maly is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, while averaging 17.4 points.

Caroline Strande is scoring 13.4 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 9-1, averaging 76.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

