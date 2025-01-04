Butler visits Forbes and Marquette

Butler Bulldogs (10-6, 0-3 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (9-4, 1-1 Big East) Milwaukee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Butler Bulldogs (10-6, 0-3 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (9-4, 1-1 Big East)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette faces Butler after Skylar Forbes scored 20 points in Marquette’s 77-45 loss to the UConn Huskies.

The Golden Eagles are 6-1 in home games. Marquette scores 70.2 points and has outscored opponents by 14.0 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 0-3 in Big East play. Butler is seventh in the Big East giving up 61.3 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

Marquette averages 70.2 points, 8.9 more per game than the 61.3 Butler gives up. Butler has shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points higher than the 34.6% shooting opponents of Marquette have averaged.

The Golden Eagles and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Forbes is scoring 15.6 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Golden Eagles.

Caroline Strande is shooting 44.5% and averaging 13.4 points for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 71.8 points, 37.6 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

