Butler takes on Providence, seeks to end 4-game skid

Providence Friars (8-9, 1-3 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (10-7, 0-4 Big East)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler heads into the matchup against Providence as losers of four straight games.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-2 in home games. Butler is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Friars are 1-3 in conference games. Providence is 2-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Butler makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Providence has allowed to its opponents (37.4%). Providence averages 57.0 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 61.1 Butler allows to opponents.

The Bulldogs and Friars square off Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karsyn Norman is averaging 3.3 points for the Bulldogs.

Olivia Olsen is averaging 7.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Friars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 63.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Friars: 5-5, averaging 54.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

