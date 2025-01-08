Butler takes on Providence, seeks to break 4-game skid

Providence Friars (8-9, 1-3 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (10-7, 0-4 Big East) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Providence Friars (8-9, 1-3 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (10-7, 0-4 Big East)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler enters the matchup against Providence as losers of four games in a row.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-2 at home. Butler is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Friars are 1-3 against Big East opponents. Providence has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Butler averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.8 per game Providence gives up. Providence averages 57.0 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 61.1 Butler allows.

The Bulldogs and Friars meet Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caroline Strande is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 13.4 points.

Grace Efosa-Aguebor is scoring 15.1 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Friars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 63.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Friars: 5-5, averaging 54.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

