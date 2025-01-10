Butler plays Creighton, aims to stop home skid

Creighton Bluejays (9-6, 2-2 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (7-9, 0-5 Big East) Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Creighton Bluejays (9-6, 2-2 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (7-9, 0-5 Big East)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler looks to end its four-game home losing streak with a win against Creighton.

The Bulldogs are 5-4 in home games. Butler averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 0-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bluejays are 2-2 against Big East opponents. Creighton scores 75.1 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

Butler averages 71.4 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 70.6 Creighton allows. Creighton averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Butler gives up.

The Bulldogs and Bluejays match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmyl Telfort is shooting 44.1% and averaging 15.9 points for the Bulldogs.

Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 17.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Bluejays.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 68.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Bluejays: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 3.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

