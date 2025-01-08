Butler leads Drexel against Stony Brook after 24-point performance

Drexel Dragons (9-6, 1-1 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (4-11, 0-2 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Drexel Dragons (9-6, 1-1 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (4-11, 0-2 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel takes on Stony Brook after Yame Butler scored 24 points in Drexel’s 68-59 victory over the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Seawolves are 2-4 on their home court. Stony Brook has a 3-8 record against teams over .500.

The Dragons are 1-1 against conference opponents. Drexel has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

Stony Brook is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 39.7% Drexel allows to opponents. Drexel averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Stony Brook gives up.

The Seawolves and Dragons match up Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Luster II is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, while averaging 13.7 points.

Kobe Magee is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, while averaging 14.4 points and 5.1 rebounds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 2-8, averaging 65.8 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Dragons: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

