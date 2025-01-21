Butler hosts Mogensen and Creighton

Creighton Bluejays (15-3, 7-0 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (12-8, 2-5 Big East) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Creighton Bluejays (15-3, 7-0 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (12-8, 2-5 Big East)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton takes on Butler after Molly Mogensen scored 21 points in Creighton’s 92-71 victory against the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Bulldogs are 8-2 on their home court. Butler has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bluejays are 7-0 against Big East opponents. Creighton is ninth in the Big East giving up 64.7 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

Butler averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Creighton allows. Creighton averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Butler gives up.

The Bulldogs and Bluejays match up Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kilyn McGuff is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Morgan Maly is averaging 17.6 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Bluejays.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 60.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Bluejays: 9-1, averaging 70.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.