Butler hosts Hession and Georgetown

Georgetown Hoyas (8-8, 1-4 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (11-7, 1-4 Big East) Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Georgetown Hoyas (8-8, 1-4 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (11-7, 1-4 Big East)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown plays Butler after Khadee Hession scored 22 points in Georgetown’s 73-55 loss to the UConn Huskies.

The Bulldogs are 7-2 on their home court. Butler is fourth in the Big East with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Cristen Carter averaging 2.4.

The Hoyas are 1-4 in Big East play. Georgetown ranks seventh in the Big East giving up 62.2 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

Butler averages 66.4 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 62.2 Georgetown allows. Georgetown averages 63.8 points per game, 3.5 more than the 60.3 Butler allows to opponents.

The Bulldogs and Hoyas match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caroline Strande is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 13.4 points.

Ariel Jenkins is averaging 12.5 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Hoyas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 63.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Hoyas: 5-5, averaging 62.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.