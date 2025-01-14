Butler hosts Georgetown after Hession’s 22-point performance

Georgetown Hoyas (8-8, 1-4 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (11-7, 1-4 Big East) Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Georgetown Hoyas (8-8, 1-4 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (11-7, 1-4 Big East)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown plays Butler after Khadee Hession scored 22 points in Georgetown’s 73-55 loss to the UConn Huskies.

The Bulldogs are 7-2 on their home court. Butler averages 66.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Hoyas have gone 1-4 against Big East opponents. Georgetown is third in the Big East with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Ariel Jenkins averaging 6.1.

Butler scores 66.4 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 62.2 Georgetown allows. Georgetown has shot at a 40.7% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points less than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Butler have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Hoyas face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kilyn McGuff is averaging 11 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Bulldogs.

Victoria Rivera averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 63.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Hoyas: 5-5, averaging 62.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.