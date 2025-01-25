Butler hosts DePaul in conference matchup

DePaul Blue Demons (10-11, 5-3 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (12-9, 2-6 Big East) Indianapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

DePaul Blue Demons (10-11, 5-3 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (12-9, 2-6 Big East)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jorie Allen and DePaul take on Kilyn McGuff and Butler in Big East play Sunday.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-3 in home games. Butler is fifth in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 59.6 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Blue Demons are 5-3 against Big East opponents. DePaul is sixth in the Big East scoring 64.2 points per game and is shooting 38.4%.

Butler averages 64.8 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than the 68.1 DePaul gives up. DePaul averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Butler gives up.

The Bulldogs and Blue Demons square off Sunday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McGuff averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Sydney Jaynes is shooting 50.0% and averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games.

Allen is scoring 18.8 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Blue Demons. Taylor Johnson-Matthews is averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 59.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points per game.

Blue Demons: 6-4, averaging 63.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.