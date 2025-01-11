Butler hosts Creighton on home skid

Creighton Bluejays (9-6, 2-2 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (7-9, 0-5 Big East) Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Creighton Bluejays (9-6, 2-2 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (7-9, 0-5 Big East)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -2.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Butler looks to end its four-game home losing streak with a win over Creighton.

The Bulldogs are 5-4 on their home court. Butler has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bluejays are 2-2 in Big East play. Creighton is ninth in the Big East giving up 70.6 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

Butler scores 71.4 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 70.6 Creighton allows. Creighton averages 75.1 points per game, 4.5 more than the 70.6 Butler allows to opponents.

The Bulldogs and Bluejays match up Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmyl Telfort is shooting 44.1% and averaging 15.9 points for the Bulldogs.

Steven Ashworth averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 68.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Bluejays: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 3.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

