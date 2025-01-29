Butler faces Seton Hall on 4-game road slide

Butler Bulldogs (12-10, 2-7 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (14-5, 6-2 Big East) South Orange, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7…

Butler Bulldogs (12-10, 2-7 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (14-5, 6-2 Big East)

South Orange, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler will try to stop its four-game road slide when the Bulldogs face Seton Hall.

The Pirates are 10-2 in home games. Seton Hall scores 63.7 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 2-7 in Big East play. Butler is 5-7 against opponents over .500.

Seton Hall averages 63.7 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 60.2 Butler allows. Butler has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Seton Hall have averaged.

The Pirates and Bulldogs face off Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Faith Misonius is shooting 46.8% and averaging 16.8 points for the Pirates. Jada Eads is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

Kilyn McGuff is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Lily Zeinstra is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, averaging 59.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 59.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

