Butler faces No. 19 UConn on 4-game road slide

Butler Bulldogs (8-10, 1-6 Big East) at UConn Huskies (13-5, 5-2 Big East) Hartford, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Butler Bulldogs (8-10, 1-6 Big East) at UConn Huskies (13-5, 5-2 Big East)

Hartford, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -13; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Butler hits the road against No. 19 UConn looking to stop its four-game road skid.

The Huskies have gone 8-1 at home. UConn ranks ninth in the Big East with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Tarris Reed, Jr. averaging 4.9.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-6 against Big East opponents. Butler is second in the Big East with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Patrick McCaffery averaging 4.4.

UConn averages 80.9 points, 9.5 more per game than the 71.4 Butler allows. Butler averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game UConn gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Karaban is shooting 47.5% and averaging 15.6 points for the Huskies.

McCaffery is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 13 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 28.3 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 68.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

