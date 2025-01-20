Butler faces No. 14 UConn on 4-game road slide

Butler Bulldogs (8-10, 1-6 Big East) at UConn Huskies (13-5, 5-2 Big East) Hartford, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Butler Bulldogs (8-10, 1-6 Big East) at UConn Huskies (13-5, 5-2 Big East)

Hartford, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler travels to No. 14 UConn looking to stop its four-game road skid.

The Huskies have gone 8-1 at home. UConn averages 19.3 assists per game to lead the Big East, paced by Hassan Diarra with 6.6.

The Bulldogs are 1-6 in Big East play. Butler is 5-9 against opponents over .500.

UConn averages 80.9 points, 9.5 more per game than the 71.4 Butler gives up. Butler averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game UConn gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diarra is averaging 9.2 points and 6.6 assists for the Huskies.

Jahmyl Telfort is scoring 15.2 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 28.3 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 68.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

