Butler faces Georgetown following Telfort’s 24-point outing

Butler Bulldogs (9-12, 2-8 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (13-8, 4-6 Big East) Washington; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Butler Bulldogs (9-12, 2-8 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (13-8, 4-6 Big East)

Washington; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler takes on Georgetown after Jahmyl Telfort scored 24 points in Butler’s 78-69 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Hoyas are 10-4 in home games. Georgetown ranks fourth in the Big East with 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Thomas Sorber averaging 9.1.

The Bulldogs are 2-8 in conference play. Butler averages 10.6 turnovers per game and is 0-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Georgetown makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Butler has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Butler averages 7.9 more points per game (73.0) than Georgetown gives up (65.1).

The Hoyas and Bulldogs meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Mack is averaging 13 points and 4.5 assists for the Hoyas. Micah Peavy is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Telfort is averaging 16.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Pierre Brooks is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 63.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 72.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.