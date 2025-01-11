Butler and No. 6 Kentucky host No. 14 Mississippi State

Kentucky Wildcats (12-3, 1-1 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-1, 2-0 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Kentucky Wildcats (12-3, 1-1 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-1, 2-0 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Kentucky visits No. 14 Mississippi State after Lamont Butler scored 20 points in Kentucky’s 82-69 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs are 7-0 in home games. Mississippi State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 1-1 in SEC play. Kentucky has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Mississippi State averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Kentucky gives up. Kentucky averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Mississippi State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 17.1 points and 3.3 assists.

Otega Oweh is shooting 49.1% and averaging 15.7 points for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 81.4 points, 38.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 84.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

