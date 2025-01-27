Bush and Prairie View A&M host Alabama A&M

Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-16, 3-4 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-13, 2-4 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-16, 3-4 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-13, 2-4 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits Alabama A&M after Braelon Bush scored 25 points in Prairie View A&M’s 66-63 loss to the Alabama State Hornets.

The Bulldogs are 6-6 on their home court. Alabama A&M gives up 80.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.7 points per game.

The Panthers are 3-4 against conference opponents. Prairie View A&M averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 3-10 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Alabama A&M averages 75.9 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 85.5 Prairie View A&M allows. Prairie View A&M averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Alabama A&M allows.

The Bulldogs and Panthers match up Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Bryant is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Chad Moodie is averaging 8.2 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tanahj Pettway is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 17.2 points. Bush is shooting 51.7% and averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 72.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 69.3 points, 25.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

