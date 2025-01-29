Burton scores 26 points and helps lead Notre Dame rally past Georgia Tech 71-68

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Markus Burton scored 26 points, Braeden Shrewsberry added 15 and Notre Dame took the lead…

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Markus Burton scored 26 points, Braeden Shrewsberry added 15 and Notre Dame took the lead for good late and held off Georgia Tech for a 71-68 win on Tuesday night.

Naithan George scored 20 points, reserve Duncan Powell added 18 and Baye Ndongo 10 for Georgia Tech.

The Fighting Irish (10-10, 4-5 ACC) have now won three of four following a four-game losing streak.

Burton’s 3-pointer with 1:49 remaining gave Notre Dame the lead for good and was part of a 13-0 run that started with 5:23 left and ended with 18 seconds remaining. Shrewsberry made a 3 and Burton sank consecutive 3s as part of the run.

George’s jump shot with 5:35 left gave the Yellow Jackets a 62-55 advantage, but they failed to score until Lance Terry’s layup with 13 seconds remaining reduced their deficit to 68-64. Shrewsberry made 3 of 4 foul shots to seal it.

The squads played to 37-all in the first half.

Georgia Tech (9-12, 3-7) — which has lost five of six — hosts No. 21 Louisville on Saturday. The Irish travel to Coral Gables, Florida, on Saturday to face Miami.

