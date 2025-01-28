Burton leads Notre Dame against Georgia Tech after 21-point game

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-11, 3-6 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-10, 3-5 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Tuesday, 9…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-11, 3-6 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-10, 3-5 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Irish -8.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame hosts Georgia Tech after Markus Burton scored 21 points in Notre Dame’s 74-59 win against the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Fighting Irish are 7-2 in home games. Notre Dame has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 3-6 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Notre Dame makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Georgia Tech has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Georgia Tech averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Notre Dame allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Allocco is averaging 10.1 points for the Fighting Irish. Tae Davis is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

Lance Terry is shooting 46.8% and averaging 15.8 points for the Yellow Jackets. Javian McCollum is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.