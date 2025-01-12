Burton leads Notre Dame against Boston College after 23-point game

Boston College Eagles (9-7, 1-4 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-9, 1-4 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m.…

Boston College Eagles (9-7, 1-4 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-9, 1-4 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame faces Boston College after Markus Burton scored 23 points in Notre Dame’s 86-78 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

The Fighting Irish have gone 6-2 at home. Notre Dame averages 75.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Eagles are 1-4 in ACC play. Boston College is 4-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

Notre Dame is shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 45.0% Boston College allows to opponents. Boston College averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Notre Dame gives up.

The Fighting Irish and Eagles match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braeden Shrewsberry averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc.

Donald Hand Jr. is averaging 14.7 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 3-7, averaging 70.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.