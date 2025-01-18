Burton has 21 as Rider takes down Marist 64-57

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Aasim Burton’s 21 points helped Rider defeat Marist 64-57 on Saturday night. Burton shot 7 of…

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Aasim Burton’s 21 points helped Rider defeat Marist 64-57 on Saturday night.

Burton shot 7 of 11 from the field and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Broncs (7-11, 3-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Tariq Ingraham scored 13 points while going 5 of 9 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line and added 10 rebounds. TJ Weeks Jr. shot 4 for 12 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Josh Pascarelli finished with 17 points for the Red Foxes (13-3, 6-1). Elijah Lewis added 13 points for Marist. Jadin Collins also had 11 points. The loss ended a nine-game winning streak for the Red Foxes.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

