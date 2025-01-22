Burton and Rider host Iona

Iona Gaels (6-12, 3-4 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (7-11, 3-4 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Iona Gaels (6-12, 3-4 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (7-11, 3-4 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider hosts Iona after Aasim Burton scored 21 points in Rider’s 64-57 win against the Marist Red Foxes.

The Broncs are 1-4 in home games. Rider is eighth in the MAAC in team defense, giving up 72.3 points while holding opponents to 46.2% shooting.

The Gaels are 3-4 in conference play. Iona has a 2-8 record against teams over .500.

Rider is shooting 41.0% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 46.1% Iona allows to opponents. Iona averages 67.4 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the 72.3 Rider gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Weeks Jr. is shooting 39.3% and averaging 13.1 points for the Broncs. Jay Alvarez is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dejour Reaves is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Gaels. Justin Menard is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Gaels: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 11.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

