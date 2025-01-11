Burnham, Portland Pilots host the San Francisco Dons

San Francisco Dons (8-7, 5-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (15-2, 4-2 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

San Francisco Dons (8-7, 5-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (15-2, 4-2 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Debora Dos Santos and San Francisco visit Maisie Burnham and Portland on Saturday.

The Pilots have gone 9-2 at home. Portland has a 15-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Dons are 5-1 against conference opponents. San Francisco is second in the WCC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Dos Santos averaging 5.0.

Portland makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.3 percentage points higher than San Francisco has allowed to its opponents (37.1%). San Francisco averages 6.6 more points per game (67.5) than Portland gives up to opponents (60.9).

The Pilots and Dons square off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKelle Meek is averaging 6.5 points and 4.2 assists for the Pilots.

Freja Werth is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, while averaging 15 points and 5.8 rebounds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 11.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Dons: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

