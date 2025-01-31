Burnham leads Portland against Pepperdine after 25-point game

Pepperdine Waves (8-12, 3-8 WCC) at Portland Pilots (19-3, 8-3 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland…

Pepperdine Waves (8-12, 3-8 WCC) at Portland Pilots (19-3, 8-3 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland faces Pepperdine after Maisie Burnham scored 25 points in Portland’s 66-58 victory against the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Pilots have gone 11-2 in home games. Portland is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Waves are 3-8 in conference matchups. Pepperdine has a 1-7 record against opponents over .500.

Portland makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than Pepperdine has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Pepperdine averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 4.0 per game Portland allows.

The Pilots and Waves square off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burnham is averaging 16.6 points for the Pilots. Emme Shearer is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chloe Sotell averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc. Makena Mastora is shooting 29.1% and averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Waves: 3-7, averaging 53.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.