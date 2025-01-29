Bullock’s 31 lead South Dakota past Omaha 91-87

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Quandre Bullock put up 31 points as South Dakota beat Omaha 91-87 on Wednesday night ending…

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Quandre Bullock put up 31 points as South Dakota beat Omaha 91-87 on Wednesday night ending the Mavericks’ nine-game winning streak.

Bullock added six rebounds for the Coyotes (13-10, 4-4 Summit League). Isaac Bruns shot 9 of 14 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to add 23 points. Chase Forte shot 4 of 13 from the field and 6 of 13 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding four steals.

The Mavericks (13-10, 7-1) were led in scoring by Marquel Sutton, who finished with 29 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. JJ White added 18 points and 10 assists for Omaha. Tony Osburn also had 15 points.

Both teams play Denver next, South Dakota on the road on Thursday and Omaha at home on Saturday.

