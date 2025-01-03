Buggs leads East Tennessee State against Wofford

Wofford Terriers (6-8, 0-1 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-6, 1-0 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Wofford Terriers (6-8, 0-1 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-6, 1-0 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State hosts Wofford after John Buggs III scored 33 points in East Tennessee State’s 84-69 win against the VMI Keydets.

The Buccaneers are 7-1 in home games. East Tennessee State is third in the SoCon in team defense, allowing 67.5 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Terriers are 0-1 in SoCon play. Wofford ranks third in the SoCon with 16.8 assists per game led by Corey Tripp averaging 3.6.

East Tennessee State averages 75.6 points, 5.0 more per game than the 70.6 Wofford gives up. Wofford averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game East Tennessee State gives up.

The Buccaneers and Terriers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quimari Peterson is averaging 18.2 points, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Buccaneers.

Tripp is scoring 13.7 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Terriers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

