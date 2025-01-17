Buford and the Old Dominion Monarchs host conference foe Texas State

Texas State Bobcats (8-8, 2-4 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (13-5, 5-1 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Texas State Bobcats (8-8, 2-4 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (13-5, 5-1 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State plays Old Dominion in Sun Belt action Saturday.

The Monarchs have gone 8-2 at home. Old Dominion averages 15.2 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bobcats have gone 2-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Texas State has a 4-6 record against opponents over .500.

Old Dominion’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Texas State allows. Texas State averages 63.4 points per game, 2.0 more than the 61.4 Old Dominion gives up.

The Monarchs and Bobcats meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: En’Dya Buford is shooting 40.1% and averaging 12.0 points for the Monarchs.

Jaylin Foster is averaging 9.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 62.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.