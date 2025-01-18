Buford and the Old Dominion Monarchs host conference foe Texas State

Texas State Bobcats (8-8, 2-4 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (13-5, 5-1 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jaylin Foster and Texas State visit En’Dya Buford and Old Dominion in Sun Belt play.

The Monarchs have gone 8-2 in home games. Old Dominion is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bobcats are 2-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Texas State ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Foster averaging 5.4.

Old Dominion scores 66.6 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 64.7 Texas State allows. Texas State averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Old Dominion allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buford is averaging 12 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 steals for the Monarchs.

Foster is averaging 9.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 62.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

