Buffalo visits Luers and Miami (OH)

Buffalo Bulls (5-7) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-4)

Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -12.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) plays Buffalo after Dan Luers scored 20 points in Miami (OH)’s 141-58 win against the Defiance Yellow Jackets.

The RedHawks have gone 5-1 at home. Miami (OH) leads the MAC averaging 82.4 points and is shooting 49.6%.

The Bulls are 1-6 on the road. Buffalo allows 81.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.7 points per game.

Miami (OH) averages 82.4 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 81.1 Buffalo gives up. Buffalo’s 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Miami (OH) has given up to its opponents (46.5%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mekhi Cooper is averaging 4.4 points, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the RedHawks.

Ryan Sabol averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 7-3, averaging 84.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 71.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

