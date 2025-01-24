Buffalo visits Akron after Watson’s 20-point game

Buffalo Bulls (16-2, 5-2 MAC) at Akron Zips (9-10, 3-4 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo…

Buffalo Bulls (16-2, 5-2 MAC) at Akron Zips (9-10, 3-4 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits Akron after Chellia Watson scored 20 points in Buffalo’s 72-55 win against the Ohio Bobcats.

The Zips are 6-4 in home games. Akron averages 17.4 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bulls have gone 5-2 against MAC opponents. Buffalo is 13-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Akron makes 41.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Buffalo has allowed to its opponents (36.2%). Buffalo has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Akron have averaged.

The Zips and Bulls square off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexus Mobley is averaging 12.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Zips. Shelbee Brown is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Watson is shooting 43.2% and averaging 19.4 points for the Bulls. Terah Harness is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 5-5, averaging 64.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Bulls: 8-2, averaging 73.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 10.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.