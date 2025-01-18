Buffalo takes on Western Michigan, seeks to stop 7-game skid

Buffalo Bulls (5-11, 0-4 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (4-12, 1-3 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Buffalo Bulls (5-11, 0-4 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (4-12, 1-3 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -9; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo heads into the matchup against Western Michigan as losers of seven straight games.

The Broncos have gone 2-5 in home games. Western Michigan gives up 76.4 points and has been outscored by 4.0 points per game.

The Bulls are 0-4 in MAC play. Buffalo averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Western Michigan’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 4.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Buffalo allows. Buffalo averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.6 per game Western Michigan gives up.

The Broncos and Bulls face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Muntu is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 7.3 points.

Ryan Sabol is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Bulls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 2-8, averaging 72.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Bulls: 2-8, averaging 68.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.