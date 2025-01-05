Buffalo takes on Kent State, seeks 5th straight road win

Buffalo Bulls (12-0, 1-0 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (8-5, 1-0 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Buffalo Bulls (12-0, 1-0 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (8-5, 1-0 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo will try to keep its four-game road win streak intact when the Bulls face Kent State.

The Golden Flashes are 6-1 in home games. Kent State leads the MAC in rebounding, averaging 38.9 boards. Bridget Dunn leads the Golden Flashes with 10.3 rebounds.

The Bulls are 1-0 against MAC opponents.

Kent State makes 43.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.8 percentage points higher than Buffalo has allowed to its opponents (35.0%). Buffalo averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Kent State allows.

The Golden Flashes and Bulls square off Sunday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenna Batsch is shooting 37.0% and averaging 14.2 points for the Golden Flashes.

Chellia Watson is shooting 45.0% and averaging 19.3 points for the Bulls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 39.1 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Bulls: 10-0, averaging 75.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 10.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points.

