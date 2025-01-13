Buffalo plays Bowling Green on 7-game road skid

Buffalo Bulls (5-10, 0-3 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (6-9, 1-2 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Buffalo Bulls (5-10, 0-3 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (6-9, 1-2 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo will look to break its seven-game road slide when the Bulls take on Bowling Green.

The Falcons are 4-3 on their home court. Bowling Green ranks seventh in the MAC with 33.3 points per game in the paint led by Javontae Campbell averaging 9.7.

The Bulls have gone 0-3 against MAC opponents. Buffalo averages 14.3 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Bowling Green is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 45.7% Buffalo allows to opponents. Buffalo has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points less than the 45.1% shooting opponents of Bowling Green have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Campbell is averaging 15.1 points and 3.3 steals for the Falcons.

Ryan Sabol averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 71.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.

