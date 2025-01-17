Buffalo hosts Gonzalez and Miami (OH)

Miami (OH) RedHawks (10-5, 3-2 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (14-2, 3-2 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (10-5, 3-2 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (14-2, 3-2 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) plays Buffalo after Enjulina Gonzalez scored 25 points in Miami (OH)’s 73-52 win against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Bulls have gone 8-1 in home games. Buffalo is 12-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The RedHawks are 3-2 in conference games. Miami (OH) ranks ninth in the MAC with 30.1 rebounds per game led by Amber Tretter averaging 7.7.

Buffalo makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than Miami (OH) has allowed to its opponents (38.0%). Miami (OH) averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Buffalo allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chellia Watson is averaging 19.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Bulls.

Gonzalez is shooting 49.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, while averaging 17.6 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 8-2, averaging 75.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

RedHawks: 6-4, averaging 61.6 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points.

