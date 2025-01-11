Buffalo hosts Ball State after Watson’s 24-point game

Ball State Cardinals (11-4, 3-0 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (13-1, 2-1 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Ball State Cardinals (11-4, 3-0 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (13-1, 2-1 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo takes on Ball State after Chellia Watson scored 24 points in Buffalo’s 70-60 victory over the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Bulls have gone 8-0 at home. Buffalo is the top team in the MAC with 44.6 points in the paint led by Kirsten Lewis-Williams averaging 18.0.

The Cardinals are 3-0 in MAC play. Ball State ranks ninth in the MAC shooting 29.9% from 3-point range.

Buffalo makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than Ball State has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). Ball State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Buffalo gives up.

The Bulls and Cardinals face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watson is averaging 19.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Bulls.

Ally Becki is averaging 14.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.3 steals for the Cardinals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 9-1, averaging 76.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 10.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

