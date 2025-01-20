Buffalo hosts Akron following Gray’s 22-point outing

Akron Zips (12-5, 5-0 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (6-11, 1-4 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Akron Zips (12-5, 5-0 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (6-11, 1-4 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron visits Buffalo after Isaiah Gray scored 22 points in Akron’s 92-80 victory against the Ohio Bobcats.

The Bulls are 4-3 in home games. Buffalo is eighth in the MAC scoring 72.6 points while shooting 43.2% from the field.

The Zips are 5-0 against MAC opponents. Akron ranks seventh in the MAC scoring 32.9 points per game in the paint led by Nate Johnson averaging 6.5.

Buffalo is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 42.4% Akron allows to opponents. Akron has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points less than the 45.4% shooting opponents of Buffalo have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Sabol is scoring 15.8 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Bulls.

James Okonkwo is averaging 7.4 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Zips.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 2-8, averaging 69.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Zips: 7-3, averaging 82.3 points, 37.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

