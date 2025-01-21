Buffalo faces Ohio after Lewis-Williams’ 29-point game

Ohio Bobcats (3-13, 1-5 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (15-2, 4-2 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ohio Bobcats (3-13, 1-5 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (15-2, 4-2 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts Ohio after Kirsten Lewis-Williams scored 29 points in Buffalo’s 59-51 victory against the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Bulls are 9-1 on their home court. Buffalo is third in the MAC in rebounding averaging 34.1 rebounds. Alexis Davis leads the Bulls with 6.4 boards.

The Bobcats are 1-5 against MAC opponents. Ohio gives up 73.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 15.3 points per game.

Buffalo’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 4.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Ohio gives up. Ohio has shot at a 37.0% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 36.1% shooting opponents of Buffalo have averaged.

The Bulls and Bobcats face off Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terah Harness is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 9.7 points.

Kennedi Watkins is averaging 16.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 8-2, averaging 73.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Bobcats: 1-9, averaging 57.0 points, 23.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

