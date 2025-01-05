Budnik leads Richmond against UMass after 24-point showing

Richmond Spiders (10-5, 1-1 A-10) at UMass Minutewomen (7-6, 2-0 A-10) Amherst, Massachusetts; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Richmond…

Richmond Spiders (10-5, 1-1 A-10) at UMass Minutewomen (7-6, 2-0 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond takes on UMass after Addie Budnik scored 24 points in Richmond’s 80-78 loss to the Fordham Rams.

The Minutewomen have gone 4-3 at home. UMass averages 63.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The Spiders are 1-1 against A-10 opponents. Richmond is fourth in the A-10 scoring 71.6 points per game and is shooting 48.9%.

UMass makes 40.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Richmond has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). Richmond averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game UMass allows.

The Minutewomen and Spiders meet Sunday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allie Palmieri averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutewomen, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc.

Rachel Ullstrom is averaging 16.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Spiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutewomen: 6-4, averaging 65.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points per game.

Spiders: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

