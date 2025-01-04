Budnik leads Richmond against UMass after 24-point performance

Richmond Spiders (10-5, 1-1 A-10) at UMass Minutewomen (7-6, 2-0 A-10) Amherst, Massachusetts; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Richmond…

Richmond Spiders (10-5, 1-1 A-10) at UMass Minutewomen (7-6, 2-0 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond visits UMass after Addie Budnik scored 24 points in Richmond’s 80-78 loss to the Fordham Rams.

The Minutewomen have gone 4-3 at home. UMass has a 1-5 record against teams above .500.

The Spiders are 1-1 against A-10 opponents. Richmond averages 71.6 points while outscoring opponents by 12.7 points per game.

UMass makes 40.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Richmond has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). Richmond averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game UMass allows.

The Minutewomen and Spiders square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allie Palmieri is scoring 13.9 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Minutewomen.

Ally Sweeney is averaging 8.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Spiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutewomen: 6-4, averaging 65.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points per game.

Spiders: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

