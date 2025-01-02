Bucknell visits Lehigh following Bascoe’s 22-point outing

Bucknell Bison (4-9) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (5-6) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountain Hawks -3;…

Bucknell Bison (4-9) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (5-6)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountain Hawks -3; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell visits Lehigh after Josh Bascoe scored 22 points in Bucknell’s 75-63 loss to the Syracuse Orange.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 4-0 at home. Lehigh ranks second in the Patriot League with 15.4 assists per game led by Ben Knostman averaging 3.8.

The Bison have gone 2-5 away from home. Bucknell averages 14.5 turnovers per game and is 1-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Lehigh’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Bucknell allows. Bucknell’s 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than Lehigh has allowed to its opponents (45.7%).

The Mountain Hawks and Bison meet Thursday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Knostman is averaging 4.9 points and 3.8 assists for the Mountain Hawks.

Bascoe is averaging 14.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Bison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Bison: 2-8, averaging 67.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.