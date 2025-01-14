Bucknell plays Holy Cross following Williamson’s 23-point outing

Holy Cross Crusaders (10-7, 2-2 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (6-11, 2-2 Patriot League) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell hosts Holy Cross after Noah Williamson scored 23 points in Bucknell’s 68-58 loss to the American Eagles.

The Bison have gone 4-3 at home. Bucknell ranks sixth in the Patriot League in rebounding with 31.5 rebounds. Williamson leads the Bison with 7.1 boards.

The Crusaders are 2-2 against Patriot League opponents. Holy Cross has a 3-4 record against teams above .500.

Bucknell averages 68.1 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than the 70.2 Holy Cross gives up. Holy Cross has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Bucknell have averaged.

The Bison and Crusaders square off Wednesday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bascoe is averaging 14.7 points and 3.7 assists for the Bison.

Max Green is shooting 40.2% and averaging 13.3 points for the Crusaders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 2-8, averaging 62.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Crusaders: 6-4, averaging 66.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.