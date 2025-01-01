Bucknell hosts Lehigh after Sofilkanich’s 20-point game

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (9-3) at Bucknell Bison (5-6) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell hosts Lehigh after…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (9-3) at Bucknell Bison (5-6)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell hosts Lehigh after Ashley Sofilkanich scored 20 points in Bucknell’s 76-71 loss to the Hofstra Pride.

The Bison have gone 4-1 in home games. Bucknell is fourth in the Patriot with 14.5 assists per game led by Sophia Sabino averaging 3.8.

The Mountain Hawks are 3-3 on the road. Lehigh is the leader in the Patriot scoring 11.8 fast break points per game.

Bucknell averages 59.7 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 56.8 Lehigh allows. Lehigh averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Bucknell allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sofilkanich is averaging 18.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Bison.

Maddie Albrecht is scoring 13.7 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Mountain Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 5-5, averaging 58.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 8-2, averaging 68.9 points, 27.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points.

