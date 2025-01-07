Bucknell hosts Lafayette following Williamson’s 20-point performance

Lafayette Leopards (6-9, 1-1 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (5-10, 1-1 Patriot League) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lafayette Leopards (6-9, 1-1 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (5-10, 1-1 Patriot League)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell plays Lafayette after Noah Williamson scored 20 points in Bucknell’s 66-60 win against the Colgate Raiders.

The Bison are 3-3 on their home court. Bucknell has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Leopards are 1-1 against Patriot League opponents. Lafayette ranks fourth in the Patriot League with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Mike Bednostin averaging 2.1.

Bucknell is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Lafayette allows to opponents. Lafayette averages 69.0 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 74.6 Bucknell allows to opponents.

The Bison and Leopards match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bascoe is averaging 14.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Bison.

Justin Vander Baan is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Leopards.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 2-8, averaging 63.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Leopards: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.