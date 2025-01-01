Bucknell faces Lehigh after Bascoe’s 22-point showing

Bucknell Bison (4-9) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (5-6) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell visits Lehigh after…

Bucknell Bison (4-9) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (5-6)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell visits Lehigh after Josh Bascoe scored 22 points in Bucknell’s 75-63 loss to the Syracuse Orange.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 4-0 in home games. Lehigh ranks eighth in the Patriot League in team defense, allowing 74.6 points while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

The Bison are 2-5 in road games. Bucknell ranks second in the Patriot League with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Noah Williamson averaging 5.6.

Lehigh’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Bucknell allows. Bucknell averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Lehigh allows.

The Mountain Hawks and Bison meet Thursday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 18.2 points for the Mountain Hawks.

Bascoe is averaging 14.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Bison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Bison: 2-8, averaging 67.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.